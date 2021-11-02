BitCore Market Capitalization Tops $4.54 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $355,732.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,173.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.96 or 0.07142196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.03 or 0.00319805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $602.64 or 0.00953939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00086458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.00435796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00264106 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004796 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

