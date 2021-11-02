BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,576.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,077,456 coins and its circulating supply is 4,866,002 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

