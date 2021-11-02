Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. Bitcoin Group has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

