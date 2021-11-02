Bitcoin Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $186,530.76 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $186,530.76 and approximately $11,999.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001039 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 447.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 154.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

