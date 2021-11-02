Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $140.30 on Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $140.30 or 0.00222347 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $47,987.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.88 or 0.00952289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00265262 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002910 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

