bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $667,336.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00081256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00076292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00102859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,180.06 or 0.99816008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,435.37 or 0.07007296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002862 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

