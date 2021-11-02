Bird Construction (BDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Bird Construction to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million.

TSE:BDT opened at C$10.08 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$6.26 and a one year high of C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$541.25 million and a PE ratio of 10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDT. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

