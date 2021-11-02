Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 8.1%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 90,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,093,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 266.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 731,572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

