BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 340,056 shares.The stock last traded at $54.96 and had previously closed at $54.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $760,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,501 shares of company stock worth $10,575,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.