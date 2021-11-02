BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $69.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $45.42. 12,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,898 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,121. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

