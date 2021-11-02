Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce $5.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $17.60 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.50 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 212,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,356. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

