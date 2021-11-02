B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
B&G Foods stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84.
B&G Foods Company Profile
B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
