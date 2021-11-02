Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACEV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

