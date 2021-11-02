Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $977,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

