Beryl Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,956 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globis Acquisition were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Globis Acquisition by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLAQ opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

