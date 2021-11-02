Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

