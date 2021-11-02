Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $16,625,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $14,680,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

