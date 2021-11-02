Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New $319,000 Investment in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDBC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $70.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.