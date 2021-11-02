Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 1,120 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 41.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 520,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 153,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 757.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 552.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 194,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 258.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

