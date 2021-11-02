BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BellRock Brands stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. BellRock Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.32.

About BellRock Brands

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

