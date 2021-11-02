BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 415,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $11,253,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

