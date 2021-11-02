Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Splunk by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Splunk by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

