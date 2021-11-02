Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

DFUS stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87.

