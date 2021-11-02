Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.