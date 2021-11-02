Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $416.70 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.86 and a 200 day moving average of $381.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.