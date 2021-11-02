Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,596 shares of company stock worth $19,170,908. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

