Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $258.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

