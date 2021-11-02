Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

