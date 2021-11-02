Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

