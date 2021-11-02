Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

