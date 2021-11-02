Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

EFV opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

