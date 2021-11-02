Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. 51,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,506. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

