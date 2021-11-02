Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Achieves Market Cap of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00102405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.01 or 0.00428817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00045325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

