Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.99% of Beam Therapeutics worth $169,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

