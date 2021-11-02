BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.78 billion.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.07. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$67.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.89.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

