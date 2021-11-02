Baxter International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.