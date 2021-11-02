Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

