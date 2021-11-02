Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $765,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $852.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.