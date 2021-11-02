Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $821,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Gores Holdings VII as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSEV stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84.

