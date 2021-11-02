BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. BASIC has a market capitalization of $75.46 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00224836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096951 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

