Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.73. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

