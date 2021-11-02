Barclays Boosts Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target to $21.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target upped by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.