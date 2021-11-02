Barclays Begins Coverage on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA decreased their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 33.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $303,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

