Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €100.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.57 ($106.55).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €70.22 ($82.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.21. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €80.38.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

