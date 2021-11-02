Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKIMF shares. Barclays lowered Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

