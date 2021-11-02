Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,843 Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPHE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.

EPHE opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33.

