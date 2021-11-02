Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,387 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BGSF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGSF. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 156.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in BGSF by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BGSF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

