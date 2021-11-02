Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,374 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

IX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IX opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $102.08.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

