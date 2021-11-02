Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.04 Million in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at $336,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

