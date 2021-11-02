Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 54.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

